Michelle Buteau To Offer Hilarious And Harsh Realities Of Parenthood In New Quibi Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Buteau is about to get unfiltered and real on your mobile device. The stand-up comedian and First Wives Club actress is going to spill all the tea when it comes to parenting on the forthcoming Quibi series No Pulling Out Now.

Keeping with Buteau’s signature tell-it-like-it-is comedy, the new series will feature her alongside her various celebrity and comedian friends as they have honest and hilarious conversations with today’s exhausted moms and dads to address the long list of parenting issues that most find too awkward to discuss in public. Nothing will be off limits in this R-rated parenting series as Buteau — who is a proud mother of twins — will help ease every struggling parents’ fears… one raucous Mommy & Me class at a time.

Buteau’s Netflix stand-up special Welcome to Buteaupia is set to debut on September 29. Her book Survival of the Thickest will be released on December 8. She can also be seen in the upcoming comedy features The Stand-In as well as Marry Me alongside Jennifer Lopez. She can currently be seen hosting Netflix’s The Circle that has been renewed for two additional seasons. She also appears in the Netflix dance comedy Work It. In addition to the BET+ series First Wives Club, Buteau’s credits also include Always Be My Maybe, Tales of the City, 2 Dope Queens, High Maintenance, Russian Doll and Broad City.

Buteau will serve as Executive Producer of No Pulling Out Now alongside Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, Blake Webster and Rebecca Donohue. The series will be produced by ITV’s America’s Sirens Media.

Buteau is repped by Mosaic, CAA, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.