Michaela Pereira Joins Fox 11’s ‘Good Day LA’

A familiar face is returning to Los Angeles morning news. Michaela Pereira has joined Fox 11’s Good Day LA. Beginning next month, Pereira will host the morning show weekdays from 7-10 a.m. PT alongside Tony McEwing and Araksya Karapetyan, who will now also anchor from 5-7 a.m. In addition, Rita Garcia will solo anchor from 4-5 a.m. and host various live segments throughout the show.

“I am thrilled to add Michaela’s years of both local and national experience to the talented Good Day LA team,” said Erica Hill-Rodriguez, Fox 11 Vice President and News Director. “She is an outstanding journalist, who has a deep love for Southern California and what matters to our communities, and can deliver that information in a way that uniquely connects with viewers.”

Most recently, Pereira hosted the daily, live, two-hour news show MichaeLA on HLN. Before that, she was an anchor for CNN’s morning show New Day. Previously, Pereira spent nine years as co-host of the KTLA Morning News.

Pereira began her career in broadcasting as co-host of CHEK Around, an afternoon magazine program on CHEK-TV in Victoria, B.C. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, the Black Journalists Association of Southern California and American Women in Radio and Television.

“It is incredible to be back home on the West Coast and return to the air in a city that has been incredibly generous to me, since I first arrived 16 years ago,” Pereira said. “We find ourselves in extraordinary times, when connection and community are more important than ever. My hope is that, along with the stellar Good Day LA team, we re-establish those important ties through real conversations and timely interviews to help us navigate our collective new reality together.”