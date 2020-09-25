Michael Schur Urges Writers To “Flip The Senate” By Contributing To WGA West’s Political Action Committee

Michael Schur, creator of The Good Place and Parks and Recreation, is urging his fellow writers to donate to the WGA West’s political action committee to help “flip the Senate and bring in bold leaders who will check the power of the Supreme Court.”

“You undoubtedly already know how far Mitch McConnell and the party of Trump will go to enshrine their far-right agenda,” he said in a message sent out today to the guild’s members. “Now is the time to counter power with power.”

WGA West

He added: “Your WGAW PAC is putting its might behind candidates like Theresa Greenfield in Iowa, Steve Bullock in Montana, Cal Cunningham in North Carolina, and Jon Ossoff in Georgia – candidates looking to unseat the same Senators intent on replacing Justice Ginsburg before the November election. These are very close races, where our WGAW PAC contribution travels far. These candidates, like established allies Cory Booker and Pramila Jayapal, also stand with writers on the big issues – protecting unions, our healthcare and pension plans, fair competition and first amendment rights.

“You’re being asked by countless worthy organizations and campaigns for individual contributions. But it’s the collective power of our PAC contributions, much like our power in collective bargaining, that gives writers a voice in politics. Please support your PAC today, so we can make even more contributions to candidates in competitive Senate races nationwide – and make the world a little less insane.”

The guild’s PAC doesn’t endorse presidential candidates, focusing instead on electing senators and House members who support writers and the guild’s public policy priorities. The PAC says that all candidates seeking its support “are either evaluated based on their record in Congress or complete a questionnaire, reviewed by the PAC Board. These are candidates who, like us, are concerned with preserving an open Internet, fighting media consolidation, strengthening antitrust enforcement, protecting our health and pension plans, and strengthening collective bargaining rights.”

Other senators – all Democrats – the PAC is endorsing this year include Dick Durbin (IL), Doug Jones (AL), Ed Markey (MA), Jeanne Shaheen (NH), and Tina Smith (MN). Other House members – all Democrats – to receive its support include David Cicilline (RI); Mike Doyle (PA); Jerry Nadler (NY); Frank Pallone (NJ); Jamie Raskin (MD); Bobby Scott (VA); and California’s Karen Bass, Tony Cardenas, Ted Lieu, Zoe Lofgren, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda and Adam Schiff.