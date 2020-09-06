Michael Rooker Recovering From COVID-19, Says Disease “Put Up A Pretty Good Fight”

Actor Michael Rooker is recovering from COVID-19, saying overcoming the disease was “quite a battle.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy and The Walking Dead star posted on his Facebook account on Friday about his struggle, sharing a picture of his certification as having been cleared of the coronavirus.

“If ya’ll aint figured out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19,” he wrote. “I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair. And in the middle of this epic battle I’ve come to the conclusion that there aint a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body. This is my personal opinion, definitely not the conclusion of some scientific study.”

Rooker said he did not take “any extra medicines or vitamins or supplements” for fear it would “do me damage as kidneys and liver would have been gravely tressed.”

Overall, Rooker said there were times he felt “like crap” and some times he was “pretty dang good, semi human in fact.”

“Bottom line,” the actor wrote, “it ended up getting its a– knocked out! Covid put up a pretty good fight.”