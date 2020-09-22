Michael Chapman Dies: Oscar-Nominated Cinematographer On ‘Raging Bull’ & ‘The Fugitive’ Was 84

Michael Chapman, a two-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer for Raging Bull and The Fugitive whose dozens of credits also include fellow Best Picture nominees The Godfather, Taxi Driver and Jaws, has died. He was 84. His wife Amy Holden Jones said on social media that he died Sunday but offer no other details.

A 2004 recipient of the American Society of Cinematographers’ Lifetime Achievement Award, Chapman had some 30 credits as director of photography, ranging from the 1974 Jack Nicholson pic The Last Detail to 2006’s Hoot. He served as a camera operator earlier in his career, working pics including the 1970s classics The Godfather, Klute and later Steven Spielberg’s breakthrough smash Jaws. His DP credits also include Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Wanderers, The Lost Boys, Scrooged, Kindergarten Cop, Six Days Seven Nights, Space Jam and the Steve Martin starrers Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid and The Man with Two Brains.

He also was the DP on Michael Jackson’s music video for “Bad,” the second of five straight No. 1 singles from the King of Pop’s 1987 album of the same name. It was the late singer’s follow-up album to the record-shattering Thriller.



Chapman also had small roles in more than a dozen films, most of which he also shot, and directed the 1983 Tom Cruise film All the Right Moves and Daryl Hannah starrer The Clan of the Cave Bear (1986). He also helmed the concert film Peter Gabriel: Live in Athens 1987, which was filmed at the height of the ex-Genesis singer’s solo popularity but not released until 2013.