Mandalay Bay Las Vegas Mass Shooting Victims & Families Settle For $800M In Damages

Clark County District Court Judge Linda Bell approved the settlement to more than 4,400 relatives and victims in a brief order. Her ruling finalized a deal announced early in September that settles dozens of lawsuits. The court said there was “near-unanimous participation” among the plaintiffs.

The shootings at the Harvest country music festival killed 58 people and injured more than 850 attending an outdoor show near the Mandalay Bay resort. More than 22,000 people were estimated to be at the show when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort, which is owned by MGM.

Under terms of the settlement, MGM Resorts International admitted no liability for the incident. It will pay $49 million of the settlement, with its insurance companies covering the remaining $751 million. The dead and those with life-altering injuries will gain the most from the settlement funds.