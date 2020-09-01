Meredith Vieira Offers Video Tour Of ’25 Words Or Less’ Set In Her Pandemic-Ready Basement

Meredith Vieira, host of Fox Television Stations’ game show 25 Words or Less, offered viewers a tour of the show’s COVID-ready set she will use for its upcoming second season.

As seen in the video (watch it above), Vieira will host the show solo from a set built out in the basement of her home outside of New York City.

Wearing a mask, Vieira walks around the specially designed space, indicating an area for hair and makeup, wardrobe and, finally, a small studio room equipped with lighting, a camera, a background and a podium. (“This place where we would watch movies?” she says, gesturing toward the den-like studio. “Now it’s where the magic happens.”)

A handful of crew members are seen in the video, keeping their distance and wearing masks. Vieira is hosting solo from New York as part of a plan to get the new season under way safely during pandemic. The rest of the production is in LA, and contestants will be in separate pods on a single sound stage. Vieira will address a single camera instead of the multiple ones deployed in the show’s first season, with shots of her combined with video of the players in LA.

“It’s going to be wild,” Vieira says, “But we rehearsed it last night, and you know what? We worked out a lot of the kinks. We feel really good about it.”

Along with her extensive work in network news and documentary, Vieira is best known to most viewers for her hosting stints on Today, The View and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Lisa Kudrow helped develop 25 Words or Less, along with producing partner Dan Bucatinsky, Mary McCormack, Michael Morris and Bruce Sterten.

Fox Television Stations airs the show across its portfolio of owned stations. It also runs on stations owned by Sinclair, Gray, Hearst, CBS, Scripps and Tribune.