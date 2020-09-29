Meghan Markle Suffers Setback In Legal Battle With British Tabloid The Mail On Sunday

Meghan Markle has lost the latest round of her legal battle with British tabloid The Mail on Sunday after a judge ruled in the latter’s favor over the contents of biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers after The Mail on Sunday published a private letter to her father Thomas Markle, which she claims was a misuse of her private information. The latest bout in the case took place during a High Court hearing on Tuesday.

According to Sky News, Associated Newspapers applied to amend its written evidence to include the claim that Markle “co-operated with the authors of the recently published book Finding Freedom to put out their version of certain events.” This undermined her claim to privacy, Associated Newspapers said.

Markle’s attorney Justin Rushbrooke denied that the duchess supplied information to Finding Freedom authors Carolyn Durrand and Omid Scobie. “The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book,” he said.

Master Francesca Kaye ruled on Tuesday that Associated Newspapers could use the book in its evidence, but said Markle’s team was entitled to appeal her decision in the Court of Appeal. Kaye warned Associated Newspapers that the book claim could quickly collapse if the case goes to trial.

