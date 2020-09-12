Meadow Walker Honors Father Paul Walker’s Birthday With An Instagram Memory

Click to Skip Ad
Paul Walker
AP

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, is commemorating what would have been the late actor’s 47th birthday by sharing a photo on Instagram.

In the family photo mage, Walker is holding his baby daughter and smiling. Meadow Walker wrote in the caption,  “The moment I realized we are twins,”

Meadow Walker, who works as a model, added in the caption, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.”

Paul Walker died in November 2013 at age 40 in a car crash. The accident happened a few weeks after Meadow turned 15. Walker and friend Roger Rodas were killed when their 2005 Porsche Carrera GT slammed into a pole and burst into flames.

A year before his death, Meadow moved to live with him after spending most of her childhood in Hawaii with her mother.

