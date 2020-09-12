Meadow Walker Honors Father Paul Walker’s Birthday With An Instagram Memory

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, is commemorating what would have been the late actor’s 47th birthday by sharing a photo on Instagram.
In the family photo mage, Walker is holding his baby daughter and smiling. Meadow Walker wrote in the caption, “The moment I realized we are twins,”
Meadow Walker, who works as a model, added in the caption, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.”
Paul Walker died in November 2013 at age 40 in a car crash. The accident happened a few weeks after Meadow turned 15. Walker and friend Roger Rodas were killed when their 2005 Porsche Carrera GT slammed into a pole and burst into flames.
A year before his death, Meadow moved to live with him after spending most of her childhood in Hawaii with her mother.
