‘Under The Dome’ Star Max Ehrich Joins ‘Southern Gospel’

EXCLUSIVE: Max Ehrich is starring in the musically-driven motion picture Southern Gospel which tells the true story of rock ‘n’ roll star Samuel Allen who must overcome seemingly endless obstacles on his journey to fulfilling his childhood dream.

Katelyn Nacon, who plays Enid on AMC’s The Walking Dead is also starring in the film.

Ehrich starred in the CBS-Amblin series Under the Dome as Hunter May and was most recently seen in the Jenji Kohan produced dramedy series, American Princess on Lifetime, as well as the Netflix original film Walk.Ride.Rodeo which featured one of Ehrich’s original songs, “Ride.” The actor previously earned four Daytime Emmy nominations for his work on The Young and the Restless.

The film is currently shooting using a number of COVID-19 safety protocols.

The supporting cast in the Jeffrey A. Smith directed feature includes J. Alphonse Nicholson (Just Mercy, Blue Bloods), Gary Weeks (Outer Banks, Spiderman: Homecoming, Burn Notice) and Justice Leak (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries).

The feature is executive produced by Sunbreak Studios and produced by Kent Munsey, Jeffrey A. Smith, Neal Edelstein (The Ring, Fractured, Mulholland Drive), and Karl Horstmann from Triple Horse Studios (The Case for Christ).

Ehrich is represented by MGMT. Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency, and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, P.C.