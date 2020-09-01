Matthew McConaughey To Voice Starry ‘Hank The Cowdog’ Podcast Written & Directed By Jeff Nichols

Matthew McConaughey has been set to voice the podcast adaptation of John R. Erickson’s Hank The Cowdog children’s books.

From Tri-State Pictures, HTC Productions and QCode, the series is written, directed and executive-produced by Jeff Nichols (Loving) and stars McConaughey – who is also an exec – as Hank. Nichols and the actor collaborated memorably on 2012 film Mud.

Supporting cast includes Jesse Plemons, Cynthia Erivo, Kirsten Dunst, Leslie Jordan, Joel Edgerton, Scoot McNairy and John R. Erickson. The five-episode season will launch on September 14.

Nichols and McConaughey are joined by executive producers Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Tri-State Pictures, Mark Erickson of HTC Productions and Rob Herting of QCode.

The family podcast has partnered with The National Ranching Heritage out of Texas on an educational curriculum.