Mary Trump Sues Donald Trump And His Siblings For Fraud

“Mary’s father, and their brother, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981 when Mary was just sixteen years old,” the lawsuit states. “Upon his death, Mary inherited valuable minority interests in the family business. Donald, Maryanne, and Robert committed to watch over her interests as fiduciaries. They lied. Rather than protect Mary’s interests, they designed and carried out a complex scheme to siphon funds away from her interests, conceal their grift, and deceive her about the true value of what she had inherited.”

Fred Trump died in 1999. At the time Mary Trump and her brother sued the Trump family, arguing that they should be entitled to their father’s share of Fred Trump’s real estate empire. They reached a settlement.

As chronicled in her book, released this summer, Mary Trump cooperated with a 2018 New York Times investigation of Donald Trump’s finances.

“Recently, I learned that rather than protecting me, they instead betrayed me by working together in secret to steal from me, by telling lie after lie about the value of what I had inherited, and by conning me into giving everything away for a fraction of its true value.” Mary Trump said in a statement. “I am bringing this case to hold them accountable and to recover what is rightfully mine.”