Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Series at Disney Plus Lands Kat Coiro As Director And EP

EXCLUSIVE: With her next film landing the coveted Valentines Day Weekend slot, director Kat Coiro is now headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coiro is in negotiations to direct the pilot and several other episodes of Marvel’s She-Hulk series for Disney Plus. Coiro will also serve as an Exec Producer on show.

Rick And Morty writer Jessica Gao has already been tapped to lead the writers room.

The last major character to be co-created by Stan Lee, She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk. An emergency blood transfusion from her cousin gave Walters her powers but unlike Banner/Hulk, She-Hulk was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she Hulked out.

The project is just one of a handful of highly-anticipated series Marvel Studios is working on for the streamer with The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki all in production and set to bow in the next year. No idea when production on She-Hulk will begin as execs and Coiro now need to find their actress to play the part.

Coiro’s next film is Marry Me, which Universal has set for the coveted Valentine’s day weekend of 2021 after it tested through the roof. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Sarah Silverman – Coiro also cast Music sensation Maluma in his first ever on screen role for the film.

Coiro has also directed numerous television shows including: Netflix’s Dead To Me, Showtime’s Shameless and FX’s It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, as well as Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mozart In The Jungle and more.

She is repped by CAA and 3 Arts, and Dave Feldman at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.