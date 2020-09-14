‘Marry Me’: Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy Sets Valentine’s Day Weekend Release

Universal’s Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy Marry Me will be released on Valentine’s Day weekend, Friday, February 12, 2021. The feature takes the place of the untitled Universal romantic comedy on the release schedule.

Marry Me squares off against Disney/Marvel’s Eternals and Paramount and Lee Daniels’ Billie Holiday movie on its new date.

As we first reported, the Kat Coiro-directed Marry Me was originally set up at Universal, then went to STX, and then back to Universal.

The pic features originals songs by Lopez and Maluma. Lopez stars as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a math teacher—total strangers who agree to marry and then get to know each other. John Bradley also stars.

John Rogers (TNT’s The Librarians) and Tami Sagher (NBC’s 30 Rock) and Harper Dill (Fox’s The Mick) wrote the screenplay based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. Pic is produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan), Lopez, Benny Medina (Hustlers, NBC’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) and Rogers. The film’s executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur and J.B. Roberts.