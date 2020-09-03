Marie Osmond Exits ‘The Talk’ After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Marie Osmond is leaving The Talk after one season as a co-host of the CBS daytime talk show. She is currently working on other projects, including a new show with ViacomCBS.

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS said in a statement to Deadline. “We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”

Osmond’s departure comes as The Talk is wrapping up its summer hiatus ahead of the Season 11 start of production later this month. Also during the break, The Talk’s longtime executive producer and showrunner John Redmann left after 10 seasons. A replacement for Redmann is expected to be announced ahead of the show’s return to production.

The exit from The Talk also coincides with a life milestone for Osmond and her family.

“One of the highlights of my year at The Talk was working with my dear friend John Redmann, and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing. Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

Osmond took the seat left vacant by the exit of The Talk creator Sara Gilbert for the daytime talker’s 10th season in September 2019, joining panelists Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood. She was no stranger to the show, having guest hosted more than 40 times over the years.

Following Osmond’s departure, The Talk is expected to start the new season with the remaining panelists until a new co-host is named.

Osmond just completed a starring role in Lifetime’s holiday movie The Christmas Edition, and has two more in development. She also co-starred in the 2019 Lifetime holiday film The Road Home for Christmas.