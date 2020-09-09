Mara Brock Akil Inks Overall Deal With Netflix As Streamer Sets Premiere Date For Her Series ‘Girlfriends’

Mara Brock Akil, the prolific creator/showrunner behind such series as Girlfriends, The Game and Being Mary Jane, has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix to create new original content.

The deal comes just ahead of the September 11 release date of her popular series Girlfriends on Netflix, marking the series’ 20th anniversary.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mara Brock Akil to Netflix,” said Channing Dungey, VP Original Series, Netflix. “Her signature storytelling, authentic perspective and captivating characters have long entertained audiences and proven to be relevant, timely and endlessly engaging. We look forward to bringing her distinct voice, vision and passion to our global members.”

Over the course of her career, Brock Akil has written and produced over 400 episodes of television. Her first hit, comedy Girlfriends, debuted in 2000 and ran for eight seasons on UPN and the CW. While Girlfriends was still on the air, she created spinoff The Game, which quickly developed devoted fan following. It ran on the CW for three seasons before being canceled when the network got out of the half-hour comedy business. The show was later resurrected by BET where it aired for six more seasons.

The Game, a pioneer in harnessing the power of social media to energize TV fans, made cable history with the record-breaking audience of 7.7 million who tuned in to the Season 4 premiere that marked The Game’s debut on BET in January 2011. Her series creator credits also include popular BET drama Being Mary Jane starring Gabrielle Union.

Earlier this year, Brock Akil inked a premium blind script deal with Fox Entertainment. Before that, she was under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV, which yielded two series, Black Lightning on the CW and Love Is_ on OWN.

In 2019, Brock Akil was honored with the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award by NATPE for exhibiting extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision through her work, as well as for her contributions to the medium of television as a content creator.

“It is a dream to partner with the force of Netflix, for we have the same goals—telling human stories for a global audience,” said Brock Akil. “I’m excited to have a home that allows me the creative freedom and support to do what I do best– paint portraits and murals of women, Black people and anyone else whose story is missing from this golden age of television. Representation matters and so does who you build with– I can’t wait to work closely with Channing Dungey and her team to launch some great stories.”

Brock Akil is repped by attorney Stephen Barnes.