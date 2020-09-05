‘Mank’: Netflix Drops First Look Images For David Fincher’s 1930s Drama

Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins enter the glamorous world of 1930s Hollywood in the first look images for David Fincher’s Mank.

In the photos for the drama set before Citizen Kane hit the big screen, Oldman transforms into famed Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and Seyfried becomes starlet Marion Davies. The Netflix drama, written by Jack Fincher, follows the titular screenwriter as he rushes to get the Oscar-winning film’s screenplay to Orson Welles.

The first look photos, which Netflix released on social media platforms Saturday, also see Lily Collins TK-ing as Rita Alexander, TK. Netflix revealed the insider look at Fincher’s re-imagining of Hollywood’s classic age on the 79th anniversary of Citizen Kane‘s wide theatrical release.

Mank also stars Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Tuppence Middleton, Ferdinand Kingsley and Tom Burke. Joseph Cross, Jamie McShane, Toby Leonard Moore, Monika Gossmann and Charles Dance round out the cast.

Set to produce the Fincher-directed title are Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski. Peter Mavromates and William Doyle serve as co-producers.