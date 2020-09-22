‘Manifest’: ‘The Americans’ Alumna Holly Taylor Joins NBC’s Missing Plane Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Former The Americans star Holly Taylor is set as a new series regular in the upcoming third season of NBC’s Manifest, from Jeff Rake and Warner Bros. TV. It’s slated to premiere in 2021.

Taylor will join the cast as Angelina, a Flight 828 passenger who so far, has flown under Ben’s (Josh Dallas) radar. Her reemergence will play an integral part in the lives of the Stone family this season.

In addition to Dallas, Taylor joins series stars Melissa Roxburgh, Athena Karkanis, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

Clearly influenced by the mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, in Manifest, when Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

Jeff Rake, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein are executive producers.

Manifest is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.

Taylor received a 2019 Critics’ Choice award nomination for her starring role as Paige Jennings on the acclaimed FX series The Americans. Up next, she’ll star alongside John Malkovich and Tyrese Gibson in director Jon Keeyes’ new action thriller Red 48 for Yale Productions. Most recently, Taylor starred in the Dolly Parton/Netflix anthology series Heartstrings, and had a recurring role on ABC’s The Good Doctor. Taylor is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Brilliant Talent Management.