‘A Clockwork Orange’ Star Malcolm McDowell Attached To Lead U.S. Horror Pic ‘The Benefactor’

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran screen icon Malcolm McDowell is attached to lead cast in U.S. indie horror movie The Benefactor.

The A Clockwork Orange, Caligula and Mozart In The Jungle star is due to play a once-prolific painter who takes up an artist residency after the death of his wife. However, he soon fears that the house may be haunted and that its ghosts are driving him to madness.

David Carson, who directed McDowell in Paramount’s 1994 movie Star Trek: Generations, will helm and produce the feature from a script by feature debutants Mark and Anna Casadei who will also produce with manager Paul C.Escoll.

The production firms are LA-based Rowdy Rabbit Films and Center Mass Studios.

Golden Globe-nominee McDowell recently portrayed Rupert Murdoch in Oscar-winning drama Bombshell about the women who took on Roger Ailes and Fox News. Coming up he has Amazon comedy-horror series Truth Seekers with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, and features including UK thriller She Will alongside Rupert Everett.

Carson’s most recent feature as director was 2004 Wesley Snipes action film Unstoppable.