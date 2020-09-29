Madison Thompson Joins ‘The Young and the Restless’

EXCLUSIVE: From the Ozarks to Genoa City. Coming off her major recurring role on Season 3 of Netflix’s Ozark, Madison Thompson has joined the cast of CBS’ daytime drama The Young and the Restless

She will play Jordan, a worldly young woman who will prove that there’s more than meets the eye. She starts work tomorrow; her first episode will air in late October.

On the hit crime drama Ozark, Thompson played Erin, the 17-year-old daughter of Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) who joined her mother as she moved to the Ozarks to help oversee the Byrdes’ operations. Thompson previously did an arc on ABC’s Kevin (Probably) Saves the World among a slew of guest star appearances.

Aside from acting professionally, Thompson, 19, is also a freshman at the USC pursuing a business degree in Cinematic Arts. She plans to major in Musical Theater at the beginning of her sophomore year. Thompson is repped by Clear Talent Group and McCaffrey Talent Management.