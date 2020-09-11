Colson ‘Machine Gun Kelly’ Baker & Travis Fimmel To Star In Action-Thriller ‘One Way’, Highland Launches Sales — Toronto

EXCLUSIVE: Colson Baker (The Dirt), aka Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis Fimmel (Vikings) are set to star in action-thriller One Way, which will be directed by Andrew Baird (Zone 414) from a script by Ben Conway.

Principal photography is planned to begin in January 2021. Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales and will launch at TIFF virtual market.

One Way will follow Freddy (Baker) who goes on the run with a bag full of cash and cocaine after a robbery of his former crime boss goes wrong. With a potentially fatal wound, he slips onto a bus headed into the unrelenting California desert. With his boss and her henchmen hot on his heels and his life slipping through his fingers, he is left with very few choices.

Tim Palmer, Martin Brennan, and Jib Polhemus are producing the film with Bill Grantham serving as executive producer. The film was developed with funding from Northern Ireland Screen and Screen Ireland.

“We are excited to partner again with the top-notch filmmaker team behind Zone 414 for this amazing new action-thriller. When we read the script of One Way, we were captivated not only by the exciting action scenes, multiple twists, and unexpected ending… but also by the powerful message of survival and deserving second chances,” said Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier.

“We are all working very hard to continue putting films into production and doing so safely with all the necessary Covid-19 precautions in place,” continued Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has been ramping up his screen work having recently starred as Tommy Lee in the Netflix original movie The Dirt based on the infamous metal rock band Mötley Crüe. Other credits include Liongate’s Nerve starring Emma Roberts and Dave Franco, and starry Netflix film Project Power featuring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Baker’s upcoming projects include Wash Me In the River with Robert DeNiro and John Malkovich.

Fimmel can currently be seen in Ridley Scott’s Raised By Wolves for HBO Max. He is most known for his role in History Channel’s Vikings as well as the feature films Warcraft, Maggie’s Plan and Lean on Pete. Upcoming films include Zone 414 where he stars alongside Guy Pearce and Matilda Lutz.

Baker is repped by Paradigm and Ashleigh Veverka, Fimmel is repped by Paradigm, Management 360 and attorney AJ Brandenstein. Baird is repped by source | management + production.