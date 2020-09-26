M. Night Shyamalan Unveils Title And Artwork For New ‘Old’ Film

Director M. Night Shyamalan unveiled the title and artwork for his upcoming Universal thriller, now revealed to be called Old.

“Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It’s called Old,” Shyamalan tweeted today. (See the tweet below.)

Accompanying the tweet was artwork – a depiction of an hourglass, with people tumbling instead of sand, and text reading, “A New Trip from writer/director M. Night Shyamalan. It’s only a matter of time” – and a photo of the masked director holding a clapperboard.

Deadline recently reported Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliott joined the ensemble cast for Shyamalan’s secret movie. Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung were already on board to star in the top-secret project.

Shyamalan will write, produce and direct Old. Plot details are shrouded in secrecy and can become interconnected to his other films. Shyamalan will also produce along with Ashwin Rajan for Blinding Edge Pictures. Marc Bienstock also serves as producer and Steven Schneider will exec produce.

According to Collider, the new movie is inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and artist Frederik Peeters, with the plot set in motion when a dead body is discovered on a beach, signaling some unnatural goings-on.

The film’s current theatrical date is July 23, 2021.