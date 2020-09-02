Andrea Riseborough Movie ‘Luxor’ Acquired By Samuel Goldwyn For 2020 Bow

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Luxor, the Zeina Durra drama starring Andrea Riseborough that played at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Karim Saleh, Michael Landes and Shereen Reda also star in the pic, which will now get a late 2020 release.

Set and filmed in Egypt, the centers on British aid worker Hana (Riseborough), who returns to the ancient city of Luxor and comes across Sultan (Saleh), an archeologist and former lover. As she wanders, haunted by the familiar place, she struggles to reconcile the choices of the past with the uncertainty of the present.

Producers are Mohamed Hefzy via his company Film Clinic, Front Row Filmed Entertainment’s Gianluca Chakra, Film Factory’s Mamdouh Saba and Durra. Paul Webster and Hisham Al Ghanim are executive producers.

The pic, written and directed by Durra in her second feature, premiered in Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic Competition. (Check out the Sundance Studio session with Durra, Riseborough and Saleh here.)

“In a time when traveling is difficult for many of us, Zeina Durra’s film transports us to the breathtaking sites of ancient and modern Egypt,” Peter Goldwyn says. “We are thrilled to be working with Zeina Durra on her newest feature film and with the talented Andrea Riseborough again. Luxor is a beautifully shot film filled with great performances from the leading cast.”

The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and CAA Media Finance

on behalf of the filmmakers.