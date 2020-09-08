Lupita Nyong’o Writes Emotional Tribute To Chadwick Boseman: “His Power Lives On”

Lupita Nyong’o has released an incredibly soul-stirring, inspirational and thoughtful tribute to her friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away on August 28, causing a shock and an outpour of emotion in Hollywood and beyond.

The actress took to Instagram to share her feelings and thoughts about the late actor. She posted a picture of the two of them laughing with the caption: “For the beloved #ChadwickBoseman. #TakeYourTimeButDontWasteYourTime.”

The photo of the two of them was followed by slides including her words that read like a book. “I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense,” she wrote. “It doesn’t make sense. The news is a punch to my gut every morning.”

She shared kind words that grounded Boseman and painted an incredible portrait of the actor who left us way too soon. “Chadwick was a man who made the most of his time, and somehow also managed to take his time,” she said.

Nyong’o starred as Nakia in Black Panther, a Wakandan spy and love interest to Boseman’s King T’Challa. When she worked with him she was struck by “his quiet powerful presence.”

She continued, “Chadwick’s hands were strong enough to carry the weight of the film and free enough to clasp mine when I needed it.” She added, “So it seems that it was life that gave up on Chadwick long before Chadwick gave up on life.”

“He cared so deeply about humanity, about Black people, about his people,” Nyong’o wrote. “He activated our pride. By pushing through and working with such high purpose in the films he chose to commit to, Chadwick has made the infinite his home.”

And in a poignant statement she said, “His power lives on and will reverberate for generations to come.”

Read her full tribute below.