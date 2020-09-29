Netflix Underway On Second Season Of ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’; Macarena Achaga Among New Castmembers

Netflix and MGM’s Gato Grande are underway on the second season of popular Spanish-language show Luis Miguel: The Series about the superstar Mexican singer. Filming had been delayed earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Cast joining the series include Macarena Achaga as Michelle, Fernando Guallar as Mauricio Ambrosi, Pablo Cruz Guerrero as Patricio Robles, Juan Ignacio Cane as José Pérez, Teresa Ruiz as Azucena, Valery Sais as young Michelle, and Axel Llunas as young Sergio Basteri.

They join previously announced Diego Boneta, Camila Sodi, Cesar Bordon, Juan Pablo Zurita, Cesar Santana, Martin Bello, Lola Casamayor, Pilar Santacruz, Kevin Holt and Gabriel Nuncio.

The story, told in two different timelines, will explore the difficulties of balancing the singer’s family and professional life. It is due to launch on Netflix next year. We also hear from sources that a third season is in the works but the streamer hasn’t confirmed.

Directed by Humberto Hinojosa and Adrian Grunberg, scripts come from Daniel Krauze, Ana Sofia Clerici, Anton Goenechea, Diego Ayala, Karin Valecillos and Paulina Barros.

Mark Burnett, Carla González Vargas and Pablo Cruz are executive producers, with Carolina Leconte and Jaime Ramos producers. The series is an MGM and Gato Grande production.

Argentine model, singer and actress Achaga was recently seen in Amazon series El Candidato. She is known in Latin America as a former band member of Mexican-Argentine pop group Eme 15 and for roles in series including Gossip Girl: Acapulco. Her breakout role came in Televisa soap Amar A Muerte, where she featured in one of the first significant lesbian storylines in primetime Mexican TV. Her character was then spun off into 2019 miniseries Juliantina.