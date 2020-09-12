‘Lucifer’ Showrunners On Upcoming Musical Episode & Final Season 6 – DC FanDome

The biggest huzzah from today’s DC Fandome Lucifer panel was a clip from season 5B’s upcoming musical episode, “Bloody Celestial Karoake Jam” in which our title protagonist (Tom Ellis) and Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia) cover Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” on a football field with dancing players, cheerleaders and a high school band. An air date for season 5B has yet to be announced.

However, WBTV isn’t dropping the clip to the general public today, just a season 4 blooper reel which you can see below.

The idea for a musical episode “began to blossom after our Vegas episodes, after Tom and Aimee did ‘Luck Be a Lady’; I remember coming into rehearsal and crying, it was so exciting,” said Lucifer showrunner Ildy Modrovich today on DC Fandome’s TV session in a conversation with the series director Sherwin Shilati.

“Part of the challenge was always trying to find a reason to do a musical episode; you have to have the story-based reason as to why they break into song,” added co-showrunner Joe Henderson.

TV Line, Deadline’s sister publication, recently reported that season 6 of Lucifer on Netflix will be ten episodes long, six less than season 5’s 16 episodes. Season 5 dropped on Netflix on Aug. 21 and is being released in two halves. Total running episodes for the WBTV series will final at 93.

After Fox cancelled Lucifer two years ago, Netflix picked up the WBTV series starting with season 4. Season 6 will be the series’ last.

Said Henderson on the final go-round, “You can’t keep a good devil down. We’re potentially the most canceled-slash-uncanceled show that has ever existed. It’s a mixture of emotions and whiplash and joy and gratitude. We had a chance to end the series with 5, but then were given the option to decide whether or not we had one more story to tell.”

“We had one more story to tell,” said Modrovich, “you can’t kill the devil, my friend.”