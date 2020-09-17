‘Lucifer’, Which Found Second Life On Netflix, Tops Nielsen Streaming Rankings

Lucifer, which was canceled by Fox two years ago and then given a second life by Netflix, has come out on top of Nielsen’s latest streaming rankings.

The show outdid Nickelodeon animated series The Legend of Korra, which streams on Netflix, logging just shy of 1.6 billion minutes of viewing in the U.S. from August 17-23.

As has been the case since Nielsen debuted the streaming rankings last month, all 10 top titles are on Netflix. Disney+ and Hulu have been added to the consideration set as of this week. Amazon programming is also tracked by Nielsen, which measures only the U.S. and therefore can’t definitively gauge performance across global platforms.

Directionally, though, the data is noteworthy. The August 17-23 data also shows more of a mix between library fare and newer originals.

One popular original is The Umbrella Academy, whose second season debuted in July, finished No. 3 for the week with about 1.09 billion minutes of viewing. Project Power, a Netflix original movie starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, finished No. 7 with 761 million. Teenage Bounty Hunters, an original comedy drama that debuted August 14, took the No. 10 spot.

Here are the full rankings, with episodes available on Netflix and total streaming minutes:

1. Lucifer (75) 1.591B

2. The Legend of Korra (52) 1.248B

3. The Umbrella Academy (20) 1.088B

4. The Office (192) 928M

5. Shameless (121) 802M

6. Grey’s Anatomy (361) 764M

7. Project Power (1) 761M

8. Criminal Minds (277) 713M

9. NCIS (353) 533M

10. Teenage Bounty Hunters (10) 422M