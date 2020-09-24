Lucas Kosoglad Joins Odenkirk-Provissiero Entertainment As Manager

Lucas Kosoglad has segued from agenting to management. The Innovative Artists veteran has joined Odenkirk-Provissiero Entertainment as a manager.

Kosoglad spent eight years in the talent department at Innovative, where he built a diverse roster with a focus on comedic voices and emerging talent. He has represented such clients as Ariela Barer (Marvel’s Runaways and the newly picked up ABC series Rebel), Allegra Edwards (Amazon’s Upload), Carl Tart (NBC’s Untitled Phil Jackson/Dan Goor Project), Chloe Wepper (Between Two Ferns), Aaron Glenane (Snowpiercer), Tanisha Long (Bigger), Jerah Milligan (Astronomy Club), Brianna Baker (9-1-1: Lone Star), and Kunal Dudheker (Better Things).

“Lucas is a fantastic addition to this close-knit team,” OPE managing partners Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero said. “We got to know him through shared clients and witnessed just how effective he is. Lucas is also a wonderful human. We are excited he’s joined us.”

Kosoglad’s hire follows OPE’s recent appointment of DC Wade who came on board as partner.