Luca Guadagnino’s Doc ‘Salvatore: Shoemaker Of Dreams’ Lands At Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has picked up world rights, excluding Italy, to Luca Guadagnino’s Salvatore: Shoemaker Of Dreams, a feature documentary about the life of fashion icon Salvatore Ferragamo.

Written by Dana Thomas and narrated by Michael Stuhlbarg, the pic is set to world premiere at Venice Film Festival out of competition on September 6. Producers are Francesco Melzi d’Eril and Gabriele Moratti of MeMo Films, with executive producer Stella Savino.

Talking heads in the movie include Martin Scorsese, costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis, and shoe designers Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin.

SPC and Guardagnino previously teamed on Call Me By Your Name, and the filmmaker also executive produced doc The Truffle Hunters, which the distributor will release in December.

The deal was negotiated by eOne’s Sierra/Affinity on behalf of the filmmakers.