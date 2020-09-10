Mason Gooding And Dylan Minnette Join Ensemble Of New ‘Scream’ Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Minnette and Mason Gooding are set to co-star in Paramount and Spyglass’ new Scream pic.

Other actors rounding out the cast in Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mikey Madison. Marley Shelton has closed a deal to reprise her role that she played in previous installments. They joins franchise castmembers Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox who’ll reprise their respective roles, as well as new cast members Jack Quaid, newcomer Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. The production will shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Scream is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Creator Kevin Williamson and the third member of the Radio Silence trio, Chad Villella, are executive producing with Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak serving as producers.

Throughout four installments, the Scream franchise counts over $600M at the global B.O. The pics were directed by late horrormeister Wes Craven with Williamson penning the original film as well as Scream 2 and Scream 4.

Minnette most recently finished the final season of his hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. He is repped by WME, Monster Talent and Bill Skrzyniarz is lawyer

Gooding’s star has been on the rise after stand out roles in Annapurna’s Booksmart as well as the Love, Simon spin-off series Love, Victor on Hulu. He is repped by Gersh and Grandview.