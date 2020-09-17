‘Love, Victor’ Star Michael Cimino Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cimino, star of Hulu’s breakout series Love, Victor, has signed with CAA.

Cimino stars in the title role in the series, an offshoot from the 2018 feature Love, Simon. Created by This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the movie based on Becky Albertalli’s young-adult novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Love, Victor is one of the top binged shows on Hulu in 2020. It was recently renewed for a second season.

On the film side, Cimino can be seen in horror thriller Annabelle Comes Home, opposite Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, and produced by James Wan. His original song “Everything I Own” also is featured in the soundtrack.

Cimino was recently featured on Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood List and also recently made Variety’s 2020 Actors to Watch list.

He also is one of the founding members of the nonprofit organization We The Movement LA, formed amid the late May Los Angeles protests in response to the police killing of George Floyd.

Cimino continues to be repped by Megan Silverman Management and attorney Chris Abramson at Felker, Toczek, Suddleson and Abramson.