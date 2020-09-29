‘Lost In Space’: Russell Hornsby To Recur In Third Season Of Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lincoln Rhyme alum Russell Hornsby is set for a key recurring role on the upcoming third and final season of Netflix’s family sci-fi adventure series Lost in Space.

Hornsby’s role is being kept under wraps for now.

Lost in Space is a modern reimagining of the classic 1960s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light years from their original destination.

The series stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey. Zack Estrin, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless serve as executive producers.

Hornsby is coming off a leading role in drama series Lincoln Rhyme, which aired last year on NBC. Hornsby returned to NBC last year after a successful six season run on the genre crime drama Grimm. He most recently starred as Maverick “Mav” Carter in the praised feature The Hate U Give, directed and produced by George Tillman Jr., and as Buddy Marcelle in Creed II. He also co-starred on Netflix’s Seven Seconds and recurred on Showtime’s The Affair. Hornsby is repped by ICM Partners, Cohn/Torgan Management and Hansen Jacobson.