FilmLA Reports Sharp Rise In On-Location Film Permit Applications

FilmLA is reporting a sharp rise in applications for on-location filming in and around Los Angeles. The city and county’s film permit offices says that it has received some 1,127 film permit applications from 829 unique projects since June, with monthly applications increasing by nearly 40% in August over July and now averaging about 27 applications per day.

“As an essential contributor to the Greater Los Angeles economy, film production responsibly returning to our communities is a welcome sight,” said FilmLA president Paul Audley. “Of course, as Governor Gavin Newsom and public health experts remind us, COVID-19 will be with us for a long time. We are therefore mindful of the public health orders governing current filming practices and grateful for filmmakers’ conscientious embrace of crew and community safety on all permitted productions.”

FilmLA Reports That “Production Is Starting To Responsibly Return” Following Near-Total Collapse Of On-Location Filming In Q2

The agency’s latest update doesn’t say how many projects actually have begun filming, but it notes that after rising quickly in mid-August, overall film permit activity levels “have stabilized at around 44% of what FilmLA would expect under normal summer conditions. In terms of work happening on-location, the advertising industry – still photography and commercials – remains prominent with a 52% share of local permit requests.”

The report adds: “Meanwhile, scripted, unscripted and web-based television content together represent the next-largest share of August permit activity, at 18%. Music video production now accounts for 11% of permits. By all available indicators, the expected September pick-up in scripted television production will deliver more increases and additional work opportunities for Angelenos in the weeks ahead.”

FilmLA said that after receiving the go-ahead from local authorities to begin processing film permits, the permitting office resumed remote office operations on June 15. Limited filming activity was underway in the region by June 19.

“Currently, all 16 of the city and county jurisdictions served by FilmLA are open to filming, while one of the six school districts served by FilmLA has also reopened to host filming and base camp parking on campus,” it said.