Los Angeles County Is Feelin’ Hot-Hot-Hot, As Record Temps Bake Region

The heat wave of Labor Day weekend continues today across Southern California, bringing record temperatures and crowded beaches.

There is a Stage 2 emergency in effect for the power grid, which means rolling blackouts are a possibility for parts of the state to help the overloaded system.

Forecasters predict the Western San Fernando Valley to be particularly brutal, with Woodland Hills possibly going near 120 degrees on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat warning statement, saying, “These highs … will be about 15-25 above normal across the region. This kind of heat can be life-threatening and people are urged to use common sense, keep hydrated and stay out of the heat and in air-conditioned locations as much as possible.”

Saturday saw record temperatures for September across Southern California. Burbank hit 113, tying a record set in 1971. Van Nuys was at 115, and Woodland Hills hit 117.

Those were relatively cool compared to the desert, where Palm Springs was a balmy 122 and Indio 121.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and Southern California Edison reported small outages on Saturday. The California Independent System Operator, has asked residents to voluntarily cut back their electricity consumption from 3 PM to 9 PM through Monday.