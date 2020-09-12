Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Public Health Confirms 29 New Deaths, Over 1,170 Positive Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed a decrease in new coronavirus-related deaths, but an increase in new cases on Saturday.

Public Health’s latest count shows a total of 29 new deaths and 1,177 positive cases. Saturday’s update brings Los Angeles County numbers back to around those confirmed before the Labor Day Weekend. During the holiday weekend, L.A. County saw a major decrease in in new cases. The low numbers were a result of reports delayed by the long holiday weekend.

The number of new deaths, however, is still in the same low range as the holiday weekend’s. At 29 new deaths, Saturday’s number shows a decrease from Friday’s, which confirmed 43 new deaths.The county also has a total of 877 hospitalizations, a minor decrease from Friday’s count.

According to Public Health, people aged 50 years or older made up the majority of new cases, with the 30 to 49 year-old age range trailing behind.

Along with Saturday’s updated statistics Public Health said that on-site eating and drinking is one of the riskiest activities for COVID-19 transmission. The announcement also urged Los Angeles County residents to reduce non-essential activities when possible.

Los Angeles County has identified a total of 253,176 positive COVID-19 cases and 6,197 deaths to date.