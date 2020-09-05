Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Public Health Confirms Drop In New Cases And Deaths Ahead Of Labor Day

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s latest daily COVID-19 update showed a continued decrease in new positive cases and deaths. On Saturday, Public Health confirmed that Los Angeles county saw a total of 1,196 new positive cases and 24 new deaths, boasting a decrease from Friday’s metrics.

To date, Los Angeles Public Health has recorded a total of 247,542 positive cases of COVID-19 and 6,000 related deaths. The latest count also shows 984 current hospitalizations county-wide.

Public Health’s announcement comes after health officials announced that beaches would remain open over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Los Angeles residents are required to wear face masks and practice proper social distancing while at the beach.

Residents’ failure to do follow guidelines can result in consequences including beach closures or fines ranging from $100 to $500, depending on the city. Manhattan Beach will fine people not wearing face masks as little as $100 while Santa Monica will charge violators as much as $500.

L.A. County also suggests residents avoid large gatherings and crowds during the holiday.

With Labor Day weekend measures set in place, county officials are hoping to avoid spikes in coronavirus cases and deaths, such as those seen following Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations. From July 2-July 4, L.A. County Public Health logged a total of 7, 232 additional cases.