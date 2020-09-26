Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: New Daily COVID Cases Hit 2-Week High As Fears Increase About Second Wave Of Virus

Los Angeles County health officials confirmed another 1,401 COVID-19 cases today, the highest daily total recorded in the past two weeks, further fueling concerns of a post-Labor Day surge, but hospitalization numbers were still holding steady.

Health officials have been fearing a rise in cases similar to those seen after the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays, when quarantine-weary residents took advantage of newly opened businesses and flocked to beaches and gatherings.

The county reported four consecutive days of 1,000-plus new cases last week, and again for three straight days this week, culminating in Friday’s two-week high.

Public Health Reports 34 New Deaths and 1,401 New Positive Cases of Confirmed #COVID19 in Los Angeles County – 4 Additional Cases of MIS-C in Children Identified. View https://t.co/MtfbSaCWHg for more pic.twitter.com/GcAvULcDSc — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) September 25, 2020

“We have seen slight increases in new cases and are paying attention to our case, hospitalization and death numbers to understand recent community transmission of COVID-19,” public health director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

“Data through this upcoming weekend will inform our understanding of the impact of Labor Day holiday actions. This information will inform decisions on re-opening.”

Local nail salons have been awaiting word from the county on whether they can resume indoor operations. The state has cleared the business to reopen, but the county has kept them closed, pending word on a possible post-Labor Day increase that health officials fear might be exacerbated by further reopenings.

The sudden surge in cases could also threaten the county’s ability to move out of the most restrictive tier of the state’s coronavirus economic-reopening roadmap. What had been declining case numbers put the county on the verge of moving from the restrictive “purple” tier to the less-onerous “red” tier, which would allow more businesses to reopen, including movie theaters.

But one of the metrics used by the state to rate counties’ efforts to slow the spread of the virus is the number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents — a figure now rising in L.A. County.

On Wednesday, the county reported a disturbing increase in the local virus transmission rate — the average number of people a coronavirus patient infects with the illness. That number had been steadily declining, dropping below the critical threshold of 1.0, but on Wednesday, it rose to 1.02.

Health officials have said that keeping the transmission rate below 1 is critical to slowing the spread of the virus.

State and local health experts have been warning for weeks about a potential rise in cases after Labor Day, as people gathered for parties and barbecues, and a “second wave” of the virus as flu season begins. California’s top health official said Friday’s numbers could be the first indication of that trend.

The state reported 3,400 new cases on Friday, which marks a slight uptick from recent lows, but the more concerning number is the 14-day rolling average of new cases which has begun to climb ever so slightly in the past few days.

Given the current numbers, the state projects an 89% increase in hospitalized COVID patients — from nearly 2,600 patients to more than 4,800 in late October.

As of Friday, 760 people were hospitalized due to the virus in Los Angeles County, a slight uptick from Thursday, but still well below the average 2,200 numbers seen in the weeks after the Fourth of July.

A sudden rise in hospitalizations would likely lead to an eventual increase in deaths, health officials have said.

The 1,401 cases announced by the county, along with 34 reported by health officials in Long Beach and five by Pasadena increased the cumulative countywide total since the start of the pandemic to 265,814.

The county reported another 34 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, although three of those deaths were actually reported Thursday by officials in Long Beach. Long Beach added two more fatalities Friday. The countywide death toll due to the pandemic stood at 6,490 as of Friday afternoon.

Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County’s health officer, said Thursday that failures to adhere to the restrictions, particularly those barring many indoor business operations and worship services, can exacerbate the spread of

the virus.

“Not just for us in terms of public health but others who are watching and monitoring the spread of this virus and trying to do everything we can to control it, it is concerning when we don’t have compliance with the measures that are needed in order to slow the spread of this within our county,” Davis said in an online media briefing Thursday.

“As we go through, we continue to look at all options that might be available to us,” he said. “Of course, I can’t go into a lot of details on each case, but (we) continue to try to build what we need to in terms of getting compliance from everyone. This is really what’s needed at this point. Everybody has to do what they need to do in order to slow it down.”

City News Service contributed to this report.

