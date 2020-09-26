Los Angeles County Coronavirus Update: Public Health Confirms 18 New Deaths And 1,236 Positive Cases Of COVID-19

Click to Skip Ad
coronavirus doctor
A doctor attends to a coronavirus patient in the ICU AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Los Angeles Public Health confirmed Saturday an additional 1,236 positive cases of COVID-19. Officials also confirmed 18 new deaths and a total of 715 current hospitalizations.

The latest COVID-19 counts come as health officials have been anticipating a rise in new COVID-19 positive cases and related deaths following the Labor Day holiday weekend. Their concerns are a result of spikes following the Memorial Day and Four of July holidays.

Officials have said that the county has not experienced that anticipated surge. In fact Saturday’s numbers show a decline from Friday’s new cases and deaths counts.

Even as numbers start to go down, officials warn that L.A. County residents, especially young adults, still need to practice caution when going out in public. From maintaining proper social distance and wearing masks in public places to avoiding large gatherings, residents play a role in minimizing the transmission and spread of COVID-19.

The latest roundup of COVID-19 numbers bring Los Angeles County to a total of 266,988 positive cases and 6,504 deaths. This announcement comes the same week the United States reached a grim milestone of 200,000 lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

California now has a total of 798,237 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15,532 deaths.

