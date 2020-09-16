Lorraine Bracco To Renovate Home In Sicily For New HGTV Series

Goodfellas and The Sopranos alumna Lorraine Bracco is re-connecting with her Italian roots in a new home renovation series for HGTV. The Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actress is heading to the island of Sicily to renovate a 200-year-old home she purchased for only one euro for new HGTV series My Big Italian Adventure.

The series, which premieres Friday, October 30, will follow Bracco’s journey to renovate the 1,075-square-foot property in the tiny hilltop town of Sambuca di Sicilia with help from an architect, contractor and other local experts.

“I believe life is an adventure,” said Bracco. “When I saw the article that you could buy a house in Sambuca for one euro, I jumped on it. So, I came on the plane. I bought the house. I’m very excited to be here, meet and work with the locals, and live amongst them. I’m here to pay homage to my family that comes from Sicily.”

The centuries-old home has no electricity, running water, kitchen or bathrooms and needs to be gutted due to its deteriorating floors, crumbling walls and dilapidated roof. In the end, HGTV promises the overhauled home will feature a stunning entryway with a custom tiled rug, a dreamy Sicilian-inspired bedroom and an indoor courtyard with a custom water feature.

“This is a huge undertaking,” said Bracco. “I’m not a contractor. I’m not a decorator. I’m an actress. I’ve never done this before. I have no idea what I’m really getting into! It’s a lot of work, but everything is possible. I believe that. And for one euro, we’ll see!”

Each episode also will be available on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres, starting Friday, October 30 at 9 PM.