Netflix’s ‘Locke & Key’ To Return To Production In Toronto Later This Month

EXCLUSIVE: The Locke siblings are set to resume their roles as Keepers of the Keys as production on Netflix’s Locke & Key is set to resume later this month.

Deadline understands that filming will resume on September 21 at Cinespace Film Studios in Toronto, Canada. The plan is to film through to the end of March for the second season of the adaptation of the comic book series.

This comes after the streamer handed the show, which is based on the books by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, a second season in March, a month after the first season launched.

The first season of Locke and Key starred Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck.

Related Story Netflix Dramedy ‘Sex/Life’ Restarts Production In Toronto

The coming-of-age supernatural drama follows the Locke siblings after their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances. The three siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill are co-showrunners on the show, which comes from IDW Entertainment. They exec produce alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Lindsey Springer, and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.

Locke & Key is the latest Netflix production to make plans to get up and running in Toronto. Earlier this week, Deadline revealed that Netflix dramedy Sex/Life, which stars Sarah Shahi and comes from UnReal’s Stacy Rukeyser, restarted filming at Dixie Studios.

Elsewhere, north of the border, ABC’s The Good Doctor, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, started back on its fourth season, while Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks, ABC’s Big Sky and A Million Little Things and Hulu’s The Mysterious Benedict Society have all restarted in Vancouver.