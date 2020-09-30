‘Locke & Key’: Brendan Hines, Aaron Ashmore & Hallea Jones Join Season 2 As Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones, who recurred on the first season of Netflix’s Locke & Key, have been promoted to series regulars for season 2, and The Tick alum Brendan Hines has joined as a new series regular. Additionally, Liyou Abere (Mrs. America, The Boys) has been tapped to guest star. Production on Season 2 recently resumed in Toronto amid strict COVID-19 guidelines.

An adaptation of the bestselling IDW Comics graph novels by writer Joe Hill and artist Gabriel Rodriguez, the coming-of-age supernatural drama follows the Locke siblings after their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances. The three siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

Hines will play Josh Bennett, a charismatic and mysterious new history teacher at Matheson Academy with a secret agenda.

Ashmore portrays Duncan Locke. As a Locke family member with a history with the keys, Duncan helps guide the Lockes in their battle against Dodge.

Jones plays Eden Hawkins. Former high school mean girl, now a newly minted demon, Eden is a surprising new force of antagonism to reckon with.

Liyou Abere Brikti Fesseh

Abere guest stars as Amie Bennett, a spirited 11-year-old who becomes fast friends with Bode and an ally against the evil forces threatening the Lockes.

They join returning cast Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Laysla De Oliveira (Dodge), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), Sherri Saum (Ellie Whedon), Cody Bird (Rufus Whedon), Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe)

Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill are co-showrunners on the show, which comes from IDW Entertainment. They exec produce alongside Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert and Rick Jacobs for Circle of Confusion, Lindsey Springer, and John Weber and Frank Siracusa for Take 5.