‘Lockdown’: Ben Stiller, Lily James, Stephen Merchant, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon & Mark Gatiss Set To Join Doug Liman’s Harrods Heist Movie Underway In London

Ben-Stiller-Lily-James-Stephen-Merchant-Dule-Hill-Jazmyn-Simon-Mark-Gatiss AP Images

Production is underway in London on Doug Liman’s heist dramedy Lockdown, which will star Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Producers are in advanced talks with Ben Stiller, Lily James, Stephen Merchant, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon and Mark Gatiss to join the cast.

Set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 lockdown, the film will tell the story of how sparring couple Linda (Hathaway) and Paxton (Ejiofor) call a truce to attempt a high-risk, high-stakes jewellery heist at one of the world’s most exclusive department store, Harrods. The iconic London landmark is granting its glamorous backdrop to the shoot.

We first broke news of the project earlier this month, though plot details were under wraps and Oscar-nominee Ejiofor has subsequently joined.

The Steven Knight-scripted film, which is shooting under strict pandemic protocols, was originated by Storyteller Productions and its producers P.J. van Sandwijk and Michael Lesslie, who approached Doug Liman and Steven Knight and pushed the project from conception to filming within a ninety day timeframe.

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios came aboard after CAA Media Finance led a competitive bidding process. P.J. van Sandwijk is producing with Alison Winter and Michael Lesslie, with AGC’s Ford and Miguel Palos onboard as executive producers. CAA Media Finance is co-repping worldwide rights with AGC.

