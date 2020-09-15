Lizzy Caplan, ‘The Boys’ Antony Starr To Star In ‘Cobweb’ Thriller For Lionsgate

Masters of Sex alum Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr from Amazon’s The Boys, Cleopatra Coleman, and Woody Norman are set to star in Cobweb, a Lionsgate thriller which will begin production later this month in Sofia, Bulgaria. Roy Lee is producing through his Vertigo Entertainment banner along with the Point Grey team of Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, as well as Jon Berg.

Cleopatra Coleman and Woody Norman Courtesy of Wolf Kasteller PR; Paradigm

Samuel Bodin is directing from Chris Thomas Devlin’s screenplay, which made it on the Bloodlist and The Black List.

The pic centers on a small town, in an ordinary house that seems like any other, where a young boy hears a mysterious tapping from inside the walls – and suspects his parents are hiding a terrible secret.

Caplan will play Carol, the mother of the young boy, while Starr is Mark, the boy’s father. Norman, whose credits include Poldark and the forthcoming C’mon C’mon, stars as Peter, a timid boy who becomes increasingly troubled by the strange tapping he hears within the walls at night. Coleman, known for In the Shadow of the Moon and The Argument, will portray Miss Devine, Peter’s substitute teacher who is filling in at the local elementary school.

Jim Miller and Meredith Wieck are overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

Caplan is repped by WME, Rise Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Starr by, Impression Entertainment, and Wolf Kasteler; Norman by Paradigm, Sylvia Young Agency in the UK, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, et al; Coleman by Management 360, CAA and, Mckuin, Frankel & Whitehead.