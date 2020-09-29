‘Live PD’ Sheriff Indicted For Tampering With Video Evidence of Black Man’s Death

Texas Sheriff and Live PD star Robert Chody has been indicted and arrested for evidence tampering charges after allegedly destroying video evidence of a Black man dying in police custody.

Chody, who received the charges on Monday, was said to have destroyed Live PD footage of fellow deputies using force on 40-year-old Javier Ambler in March 2019. The now destroyed Live PD video also showed Williamson County deputies pursuing the former postal worker for 22 minutes.

Upon his indictment Chody wrote multiple statements on his Twitter account. He wrote that the Williamson County district attorney arrested him for personal interest.

“D.A. Shawn Dick knows there is no possible conviction here. He is pursuing an indictment at this time for political reasons,” Chody tweeted. “I look forward to prevailing in the election, being exonerated of these false charges, and continuing to protect and serve the people of Williamson County.”

The Texas sheriff also claimed Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore was conspiring with Dick to indict him.

Former Williamson County general counsel Jason Nassour was also accused of destroying the Live PD footage. Deadline has confirmed that bail was set at $10,000 for both Chady and Nassour and that both men have been released.

If found guilty, the two law officials could face anywhere between two and 10 years of jail time.

In June, A&E removed the show in the wake of police brutality incidents that have killed George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many others. Live PD, which was one of the network’s highest-rated shows, has yet to return to A&E.