Lisseth Chavez Exits ‘Chicago P.D.’, Joins ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ As New Series Regular In Season 6

Chicago P.D.’s Lisseth Chavez is set as a new series regular in the upcoming sixth season of season 6 of the CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The Warner Bros. TV-produced superhero drama moved in to cast Chavez shortly after she became available following a season-long stint as a series regular on NBC’s Chicago P.D.

Chavez will play Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Spooner Cruz lives off the grid, devising ingenious tech for the detection of — and defense against — space aliens. And while some might call her paranoid, she calls it being prepared. A survivor of a childhood alien encounter, Spooner now believes she has the ability to communicate telepathically with aliens — making her the perfect recruit for Waverider captains Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and the Legends who, in season six, will be hunting down extraterrestrials who have been displaced throughout history.

Exec producer Grainne Godfrey, speaking on the Legends DC Fandome panel, said, “She is a young Latinx woman from Texas, who was kidnapped by aliens and has a third for vengeance. She’s not going to be the loveable losers that we normally have, she’s going to be pretty tough and gives it to the other Legends and they’re going to have to react to her and I think it’s going to throw them off their feet a little bit.”

CHICAGO P.D. — “Center Mass” Episode 714 — Pictured: Lisseth Chavez as Vanessa Rojas Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chavez played Officer Vanessa Rojas on Chicago P.D.,a street-smart, gritty, resilient, fearless undercover cop and member of the 21st District’s Intelligence unit. I hearChavez’s option was not picked up after the series’ creative team had decided to wrap her arc. Because the coronavirus pandemic cut last season of Chicago P.D. short, Rojas’ storyline did not get a proper conclusion and the character’s exit will have to be addressed at the start of next season. One of Rojas’ last scenes in the season 7 makeshift finale was aiding in the arrest of the middleman in a gun-running operation with Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Officer Tom Doyle (Mickey O’Sullivan).

Prior to Chicago P.D., Chavez had a key role on The Fosters and also recurred on numerous series including Murder in the First and The OA. She is repped by Osbrink Talent Agency, Vault Entertainment and Goodman Genow.

Having spent last season tracking down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they have ever encountered in the past or future…space aliens! After Sara is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of the Legends to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend: Spooner Cruz, a woman uniquely qualified to help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy.

Series stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton and Shayan Sobhian appeared on Saturday’s panel, along with executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. TV, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is based on the characters from DC and returns for its sixth season in 2021 on The CW.