Lionsgate’s Acquires Domestic Rights To ‘Wander Darkly’ Starring Sienna Miller And Diego Luna

Lionsgate has acquired North American rights to Tara Miele’s Wander Darkly starring Sienna Miller and Diego Luna. The drama, which had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize, will have a multi-platform release this fall from Lionsgate.

The story revolves around Miller’s and Luna’s characters, who after a traumatic accident leaves a couple in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together.

“I am thrilled that Wander Darkly has found its home with Lionsgate,” said Miele. “It was a dream to bring this story to life with such an incredible team and the ever-brilliant Sienna Miller and Diego Luna. Seeing audiences’ powerful reactions at Sundance was moving and humbling and we can’t wait to share the film with audiences later this year.”

The film was produced by 51 Entertainment and ShivHans Pictures. Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Shivani Rawat, and Monica Levinson are producers, and Mark D. Katchur, and Connor Flanagan are executive producers.

“The film is a visually stunning thrill ride through the complexities of love and loss between Sienna and Diego, who deliver wonderful and very moving performances,” said Lauren Bixby, VP Acquisitions at Lionsgate. “Tara weaves mystery and intrigue into a modern-day parable and we could not be more excited to work with her and the rest of the filmmaking team on the release campaign.”

The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmaking team along with Bixby.