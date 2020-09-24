Lionsgate Inks First-Look Deal With ‘It’ Producer Vertigo Entertainment

Lionsgate has closed on a first-look deal with Vertigo Entertainment, the production company behind the It franchise and The Lego Movie. The newly-formed pact covers all media outside of television (Vertigo has a TV deal with Sony Pictures Television) including motion pictures, stage, location-based entertainment, podcasts, and video games.

Vertigo and Lionsgate are currently collaborating with Point Grey on Cobweb, a thriller starring Lizzy Caplan, Antony Starr, Cleopatra Coleman, and Woody Norman. In addition, Vertigo’s Roy Lee previously worked with Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake and president of Lionsgate’s MPG Nathan Kahane as producers on films such as the Grudge franchise and The Strangers.

“Roy was one of our first friends in this business – ever since Nathan and Roy served as assistants together over 25 years ago,” said Drake. “He’s now one of the most respected producers of big, branded IP and genre movies – bringing together filmmakers with distinct voices to the biggest titles and raising genre titles to event status. We’re thrilled to have him as a member of the extended Lionsgate team.”

“I’m grateful to be reuniting with Joe and Nathan,” said Lee. “This was an exciting opportunity not just because we get to work in every aspect of entertainment, but to do it with people I’ve admired and respected my whole career. I’m a big believer in everything Joe is doing to create a new Lionsgate and it’s exciting to be a part of it.”

Vertigo’s team consists of the producers Lee and Miri Yoon, vice-president Andrew Childs, director of development Aengus McLoone, and Robin Jones running the television side.