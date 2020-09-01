Click to Skip Ad
‘Line Of Duty’ Resumes Filming After Lengthy Pandemic Delay

'Line Of Duty'
'Line Of Duty' BBC Drama

Filming has resumed on BBC Drama’s flagship crime thriller Line Of Duty following a lengthy production delay due to the pandemic.

Deadline told you back in July that the hit police drama was looking to resume shooting around late August after the hiatus, and the broadcaster has confirmed the show is back up and running as of this week.

Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure are returning for season six of the drama, which will see the team investigating DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case. Newcomers to the cast include Shalom Brune-Franklin, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

The production will be employing independent health and safety consultants and utilizing COVID-19 safety protocols.

Season six is now expected to air on BBC One next year.

