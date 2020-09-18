Lennox Lewis Boxing Doc ‘The Untold Story’ Gets North America Distribution Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media Ventures has acquired all North American rights to the boxing doc Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story and plans a Q4 launch.

The documentary, originally titled Tough Love: The Lennox Lewis Documentary, was set to premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival before the fest was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The film chronicles the childhood, rise and domination of Lewis, the last boxer to hold the undisputed heavyweight title. Narrated by Dr. Dre, it features interviews with the fighter’s toughest opponents, including Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield.

We spoke to Lewis about the film earlier this year and debuted the film’s first trailer.

Directed by Rick Lazes and Seth Koch, the feature was written by Josh Dubin and Koch. Producers are The Irishman executive producer Chad A. Verdi, Rick Lazes, Nick Koskoff and Tom DeNucci. Emma Tillinger Koskoff (Joker) and Michelle Verdi (Wander) are executive producers.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, SVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Screen Media, and J.D. Beaufils, President of Sales at VMI Worldwide, on behalf of the filmmakers. VMI reps sales.

“Lennox Lewis was one of the era’s greatest boxing champions, so I am honored to bring his story to an international audience,” said director and producer Lazes. “Lennox overcame many obstacles on his road to the top. He grew up in London during the Brixton riots, but when he moved to Canada it was the local policeman that taught him how to box. We’ve combed through hundreds of hours of archival video of some of the greatest boxing matches of all time and combined them with dozens of new interviews with boxing greats.”

Screen Media’s slate also includes Blackbird, the Roger Michell-helmed drama starring Susan Saradon, Kate Winslet and Mia Wasikowska; Willy’s Wonderland with Nicolas Cage; and Cagefighter, starring real fighters Jon Moxley and Chuck Lidell.