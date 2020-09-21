Legendary Lands Rights To Crosby Selander’s Spec Script ‘Bring Me Back’ In Seven-Figure Sale

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive bidding situation, Legendary Entertainment has acquired Crosby Selander’s debut spec script Bring Me Back. The logline is being kept under wraps but is described as an epic love story.

The deal closed Friday night with Legendary beating out a number of buyers in the auction with sources saying the deal closed in the seven-figure range.

Selander is a New York based writer, director, and producer. Born in Rio de Janeiro, Selander lived abroad for the first decade of his life before his family settled in Connecticut in the 1990s. He did his undergraduate work at New York University, and received his MFA from Carnegie Mellon University where he was the recipient of a Shubert Fellowship. He’s worked on sets, in advertising, at a production company, as a camp counselor, and selling virtual video-game items on eBay as a teenager in the early 2000s and several of his short films have played around the world.

For a debut script, this sets the bar pretty high for what is to come given how aggressive Legendary was in pursuing it and what the final number was.

He is repped by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and attorney Marios Rush.